AIISH to host audiology meet in Mysuru from today

The All India Institute of Speech and Hearing is hosting IALP Audiology Conference from August 25 to 27 here. The theme of the international conference is “Disability certification of persons with speech and hearing impairment”.

It has been organised to provide in-depth knowledge on global perspectives on speech, language and hearing disabilities’ certification. The conference will look into development of disability certification protocols and recommend inclusion of conditions such as central auditory processing disorders, tinnitus, giddiness, aphasia, stuttering, voice disorders and auditory neuropathy spectrum disorders for disability certification.

The conference includes invited talks from eminent professionals working in the field of speech language and hearing disability, scientific presentations in oral and poster formats based on original clinical/research work carried out by researchers, and panel discussion of research topics by subject experts. Over 300 participants have registered for the conference, including students and professionals in the field of audiology and speech language pathology.

K.S. Lathakumari, State Commissioner for Persons with Disability, Government of Karnataka, will be the chief guest at the inaugural event on Thursday. Rangasayee R., Chair -- IALP Audiology Committee, will be the guest of honour and M. Pushpavathi, chairperson, IALP, and Director AIISH, Mysuru will preside, according to a released.