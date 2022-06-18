AIISH gets its own OT for surgeries

June 18, 2022 18:35 IST

Surgeries connected to speech and hearing disorders which were done in the OTs of State-run K.R.Hospital here will now be done at the All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH) with a hi-tech operation theatre coming up on the premises of Centre of Excellence (CoE).

All these years, AIISH specialists were carrying out surgeries at the K..R Hospital. Patients requiring minor and major surgeries can now be operated in the newly-set up OT on the CoE premises.

