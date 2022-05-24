AIIPA conference from May 29

May 24, 2022 23:18 IST

The All India Insurance Pensioners’ Association, with Life Insurance Corporation of India and Public Sector General Insurance Employees in India, will be holding its 8th all-India conference on May 29 to 31.

The AIIPA will discuss various issues pertaining to pensioners, including demand for a universal pension scheme. They have demanded that pension should be at least 50% of the minimum wage in the country. Further, the release said that AIIPA conference will also decide on methods to oppose the privatization policy of government and economic policies leading to steep price rise. AIIPA has urged people to support the struggle against LIC IPO and privatisation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Meagre sum

The AIIPA said that the Government of India at present runs a scheme in the name of National Old Aged Pension Scheme in which the government pays ₹200 per month to those above the age of 60 years who fall under the category of below poverty line from 2007, which has not been revised despite massive price rise. This small amount is being paid to as many as 2.2 crore elderly persons. While some of the State governments have been adding an equal sum or more and paying the pension to this elderly population.