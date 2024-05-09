ADVERTISEMENT

AIDSO welcomes decision to drop four-year degree course

Published - May 09, 2024 07:05 pm IST - Belagavi

Rishikesh Bahadurdesai B 9727

AIDSO has welcomed the State government’s decision to withdraw the four-year degree course, that was implemented as part of the new National Education Policy (NEP) in 2020.

ADVERTISEMENT

AIDSO district convenor Mahantesh Bilur said that the decision was the result of a State-wide agitation by AIDSO and other such organisations. This is a historic victory for people’s struggles. This has strengthened the hope that the students and the masses can bring about changes through agitations.

“The Higher Education Department has issued orders withdrawing the four-year degree course implemented in the State as part of NEP 2020. We believe that this is in response to the huge resistance expressed by students, teachers and academics. In a survey conducted by AIDSO across the State, thousands of students opposed the four-year degree course,” he said.

“The previous BJP government, without any consultation, imposed the four-year degree course in a highly undemocratic manner. This was against the interests of students. However, we will not rest now,” he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Our struggle will continue till NEP-2020 is withdrawn completely and a pro-people education policy is implemented in Karnataka,” Mr. Bilur and Megha Gullannavar said in a release.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US