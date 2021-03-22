Agitation will not end till anti-farm laws are withdrawn: Tikait

Rakesh Tikait

Hassan

22 March 2021 04:11 IST

Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait has said the farmers’ agitation would not end until the anti-farm laws were withdrawn.

Speaking to presspersons in Shivamogga on Sunday, Mr. Tikait said, “The Centre is under the impression that we will end the agitation by June this year. But, the protest will not end until the laws are withdrawn and a law ensuring minimum support price is passed.”

Corporate companies have been making preparations to enjoy the benefits of the laws passed by the Centre. They had already built large godowns to store foodgrains. “It is the time to wake up to harsh realities. They are taking away our food,” he said.

Yudhvir Singh, general secretary of BKU, said the agitation against the controversial laws involved not only farmers. People from different fields were involved in the protest. Small entrepreneurs should also join it. “The Centre is prepared to privatise many public sector units. The youth have to oppose these measures. Otherwise, they will lose jobs in the coming years,” he said.

Raitha Sangha leaders Kodihalli Chandrashekhar, K.T. Gangadhar, Chukki Nanjundaswamy and others were present.