After accident, villagers stage protest in front of bar

MYSURU

28 November 2020 00:50 IST

The death of a person in an accident at Ramanahalli, on the outskirts of the city, triggered a protest by members of the local community on Friday.

The accident took place in front of a bar late on Thursday night. On Friday, people of the village staged a demonstration with the body of the victim in front of the local bar and wanted it to be shifted out of the village on Mahadevapura Road.

The residents said the victim, Mahadev, was returning from the bar when he was knocked down by a speeding vehicle. He died on the spot. Saying that the presence of the bar on the highway was causing accidents and deaths, the residents demanded its immediate relocation.

