Advanced medical care aided my quick recovery, says HDK

April 16, 2024 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST

Former Chief Minister and Mandya Lok Sabha JD(S) candidate H.D. Kumaraswamy on Tuesday (April 16) hit out at Ramesh Bandisiddegowda, Srirangapatna Congress MLA, for his comments on his “speedy recovery” from his recent heart surgery.

“This man (the MLA) talks about how I could recover from the surgery so fast. Thanks to new technologies, it is now possible. My surgery just took 28 minutes and its cost was around ₹25 lakh. This was my third surgery,” he said, during an election rally at Malavalli in Mandya.

Mr. Kumaraswamy said he is not worried about his health and sincerely campaigning for the victory of BJP and JD(S) alliance candidates. “I am not betraying anybody by citing my health. I underwent a third heart surgery. New-age medical technologies have made healthcare most advanced,” he said in his speech.

The former CM said he got the surgery done because he had money. “What about the poor people if they had to undergo such surgeries? How can they afford the treatment? The governments have to foot the bills of such surgeries of the poor people, he suggested.

He said the MLA must think over the kind of efforts he had to put in for his victory in Srirangapatna when he was in JD(S).

