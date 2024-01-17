Additional platform to be developed at Ashokapuram for capacity augmentation

January 17, 2024 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - MYSURU

A new platform has been approved for Ashokapuram railway station where major development works were taken up at a cost of ₹30 crore recently.

The station has five platforms and the authorities have approved the construction of a sixth platform which will augment the capacity to handle additional trains.

The tenders have already been processed and the work is expected to be completed in six months. The new platform will have an overhead shelter for the entire length. This was informed by Mysuru MP Pratap Simmha while reviewing the railway projects at the Gati Shakti unit meeting here on Wednesday.

Under the previous project which was completed at a cost of ₹30 crore, a new station entrance was constructed and completed at the Jayanagar side while foot over bridge and other civic amenities were introduced. There were three platforms at Ashokapuram to which two more platforms were added during the station development works. Now a sixth platform has been approved and it will not only help run more trains from Ashokapuram but will decongest Mysuru station as well and serve the region, the MP added. The station already has four pit lines and four stabling lines.

Three additional platforms were to be completed during the station development works taken up two years ago but while two platforms were completed, the sixth was held up for technical reasons and now it has secured approval.

The MP said it was unlikely that any central minister would be available for inauguration of the completed works and hence he directed the railway officials to fix a date with the General Manager of the South Western Railways and complete the inauguration.

In addition to expansion of Ashokapuram, the road under bridge near the Crawford Hall will also be taken up for which the railways have approved the project at a cost of ₹45.35 crore. Similarly, another RUB will be constructed on the KRS Road at a cost of nearly ₹17 crore. The two projects have to secure approval from the Cabinet Committee after which the works will be taken up, said Mr.Simha.

