Actor Shivaram critical

BENGALURU

04 December 2021 01:48 IST

Veteran actor Shivaram, 83, who has suffered a brain haemorrhage, is in a very critical condition at a private hospital in Bengaluru.

Mr. Shivaram collapsed at his residence on Tuesday night while performing a puja as he was preparing to go to Sabarimala. He was rushed to a private hospital. Doctors have ruled out surgery due to his old age and related complications, sources said. His condition continues to be critical and he is not responding well, sources in the industry said.

A week ago, he was also involved in a minor car accident, but had not suffered any major injuries, sources said.

Though he started out as an assistant director in 1958, assisting K.R. Seetharama Sastry, Puttanna Kanagal, and Singeetam Srinivasa Rao, he debuted as an actor in 1965 in Beretha Jeeva and established himself as a character actor since then.

He is one of the senior most actors of the Kannada film industry.