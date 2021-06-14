Actor Sanchari Vijay declared brain dead

Sanchari Vijay

Bengaluru

14 June 2021 14:05 IST

National award-winning Kannada film actor Sanchari Vijay, who met with a road accident on Saturday, was declared brain-dead on Monday.

His family has decided to donate his organs.

Mr. Vijay, 38, was riding pillion along with his friend when the rider lost control of the vehicle.

The duo was rushed to a private hospital where doctors performed surgery to remove a clot in the brain of Viajy and prevent swelling.

He was kept under observation, but in the early hours of Monday, he stopped responding to treatment and was declared brain dead.

Based on the family's request, the hospital is preparing for the organ transplant procedure and awaiting the approval from the authorities concerned.

Sanchari Vijay is best known for the film ‘Naanu Avanalla Avalu’, which fetched him his first National Award. He made his debut with the film ‘Rangappa Hogbitna’ in 2011. He has appeared in several Kannada films including ‘Harivu’, ‘Oggarane’, ‘Killing Veerappan’ and ‘Sipaayi’.