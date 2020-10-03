Activists suspect campaign to scuttle Bengaluru-Karwar Express train service

MANGALURU

03 October 2020 01:02 IST

Railway activists suspect a campaign to scuttle the Yeshwantpur-Karwar-Yeshwantpur Express service, which was introduced as Bengaluru-Karwar-Bengaluru Special Express from September 4, claiming poor occupancy. This is despite the fact that all special trains introduced during various unlock phases were running almost empty.

Citing reports in a section of the media that said very few people travelled to Bengaluru or Karwar in the special service, the activists said it could be a design to cancel the train that was sanctioned after much fight with the Railway Board. The Yeshwantpur-Karwar-Yeshwantpur (16595/596) train was introduced on March 7, just before the COVID-19 lockdown.

Activists Gautam Shetty, Sudarshan Puttur, and Vivek Nayak have urged South Western Railway (SWR) to conduct an enquiry into false reports being spread.

SWR’s Chief Public Relations Officer E. Vijaya said the figures being circulated on occupancy were far from actual. On an average, 100 to 250 people travelled on both directions during the period, she said quoting figures from the reservation system.

Ms. Vijaya told The Hindu that special trains were running with very poor patronage pan-India during unlock phases. “No decision can be taken on the basis of occupancy during this period,” she said.

The advance reservation for Bengaluru-Karwar-Bengaluru services, Ms. Vijaya said, were encouraging, with an average booking for 150-200 berths during weekdays and Reservation Against Cancellation (RAC) during weekends, meaning the berths were full.

The train, with seven sleeper class coaches, one each 2-tier AC and 3-Tier AC coach, two second sitting, and one luggage-cum-brake van coaches, offers 954 berths. Only those with confirmed tickets could board the train following COVID-19 restrictions.