Karnataka

Activists question Modi on synthetic flags

Special Correspondent MYSURU  August 08, 2022 18:33 IST
Updated: August 08, 2022 18:33 IST

Activists protesting the use and manufacture of synthetic flags have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi questioning why the use of khadi in the national flag has been diluted.

Convener of Dhwaja Satyagraha Samiti Kalachannegowda addressed a press meet in the city on Monday and sought to know from the Prime Minister as to how prudent it was to encourage synthetic flags while ignoring khadi which is the fabric associated with freedom struggle.  

Taking exception to ‘’forcible sale’’ of synthetic flags from various government offices, banks, and other organisations, Mr. Kalachannegowda said most of such flags did not meet the specified standards in terms of dimensions and quality while the number of spokes in the Ashoka Chakra too varied or were wrongly positioned.

The committee members said that the money being channelised to produce synthetic flags could as well have been allotted to manufacture and sale of khadi, which would not only have revived the fabric but would also have helped workers in rural areas dependent on khadi and village industries. The Prime Minister was also asked to clarify whether there was any truth in the allegation that synthetic flags were being imported from China.

The amendment to the Flag Code of India was also questioned while the government’s sale of khadi flag at exorbitant rates beyond the reach of commoners was also flayed.

Activist Prasanna was also present.

