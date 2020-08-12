Action sought against those involvedin Tuesday’s attack on media persons

HUBBALLI

12 August 2020 20:41 IST

‘There is a need for ensuring an atmosphere where Press can work without fear’

Condemning the attack on media persons at Devarajeevanahalli in Bengaluru, office-bearers and members of the district units of the Karnataka Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ) staged a demonstration in various districts of North Karnataka on Wednesday and demanded immediate action against those involved in the attack.

In the districts of Haveri, Gadag and Dharwad, journalists and camera persons from print and electronic media silently marched to the offices of the respective government departments and submitted memoranda addressed to the Chief Minister.

In Hubballi, led by president of the Dharwad District Union of Working Journalists (DDUWJ) Ganapathi Gangolly and other office-bearers, media persons staged a demonstration in front of the Mini Vidhana Soudha and condemned in strong words the attack on media persons and camera persons in Bengaluru.

They also condemned the attack on a media person in Manvi taluk and demanded immediate action against all those involved in the attack on media persons.

Addressing the protesting media persons, vice-presidents of DDUWJ Jagadish Burlabaddi and Gururaj Hugar condemned the attack in strong words and stressed the need for ensuring protection to media persons. They said that during the media persons were discharging their duties responsibly COVID-19 and there was a need for ensuring an atmosphere where they worked without fear.

Submitting the memorandum on behalf of the journalists union, Mr. Gangolli urged for requisite steps to ensure that such attacks did not recur in the State. In the memorandum, apart from seeking protection to media persons, they sought strict action against those involved in the attack. The memorandum was submitted to the taluk administration officials. Similar memoranda were submitted by media persons in Haveri and Gadag and in other places too.