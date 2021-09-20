‘Acquittal is higher than conviction’

YADGIR

Although the police are making continuous efforts to bring culprits to book with thorough investigation, the conviction ratio, particularly in rape cases, has not been so effective in Yadgir district for various reasons, including non-cooperation of witnesses. Thus, most of the cases end with acquittals, according to information provided by officials here.

Sources said that a total of 277 cases have been registered from 2010 till September 20 this year. Surprisingly, the ratio of conviction is very low when compared to acquittals.

Out of the 277 cases, accused in only 13 cases have been convicted and accused in 131 cases have been acquitted. As many as 12 cases are under investigation and 121 cases are on trial, Superintendent of Police C.B. Vedamurthy has said.

As many as 38 rape cases have been registered so far this year in the district. The highest of 46 cases were registered during 2014, while the lowest four were registered in 2010 in the district.

“Most of the witnesses from the victim side become hostile and adduce evidence favourable to the accused owing to pressure or lure,” an advocate who did not want to be named said. Courts consider evidence tendered by victims or their witnesses and pass judgment no matter what statement they have given before police during investigation.

In most of the cases, the victims and the accused side opt for compromise or settlement out of court due to possible pressure and lure, he added.

“The police will always build cases based on statement from witnesses during investigation. But, in most cases, witnesses who have already given statement before police favouring the victims during investigation, surprisingly become adverse and deliver hostile evidence in court indirectly helping the accused to get acquitted. We cannot do much in such cases,” Dr. Vedamurthy added.