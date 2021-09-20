Accident Response Service System in Kalaburagi

KALABURAGI

20 September 2021

Keeping in view the increasing number of road accidents in Kalaburagi district, the police have introduced Accident Response Service System (ARSS) to save the lives of victims by administering timely medical aid and shifting them to hospital.

Police Commissioner Y.S. Ravikumar speaking to The Hindu here on Monday stated that two four-wheelers have been modified into ambulances equipped with all emergency service facilities. The ambulances have a medical stretcher, first aid and hydraulic cutter, which will help rescue passengers trapped inside vehicles involved in road accidents. A team comprising trained medical staff and police personnel will be on service.

As the district is connected with five State Highways and three National Highways, it is observed that casualties are rising in the area, so the need for the Accident Response Service System with a full-fledged team, Mr. Ravikumar added.

The Accident Response Service System vehicles will be permanently stationed at two different places — the Rural Police Station and Farhatabad Police Station — to reach accident spots immediately and provide timely treatment and shift victims to hospitals. A helpline number will be launched and the service will be expanded to areas coming under the Police Commissioner. The service vehicles are tentatively scheduled to launch by next month, the Police Commissioner said.