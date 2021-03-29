‘Accept caste census report’

Bengaluru

29 March 2021 00:07 IST

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah on Sunday urged the State government to accept the report of the socio-economic survey conducted by the backward classes commission and publish it.

He told reporters in Kolar, “I do not know why the government is vacillating on accepting the report. The earlier government headed by H.D. Kumaraswamy was opposed to the acceptance of the report and had brought pressure on the then Minister Puttaranga Shetty not to accept the it.”

Stating that he was not opposed to anyone seeking reservation, he said that only those communities that were deserving should get reservation. “Otherwise, the issue will land in Supreme Court,” he said.

