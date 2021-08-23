AAP promises to bring corruption-free, pro-people governance in Kalaburagi

KALABURAGI

23 August 2021 18:39 IST

The Aam Aadmi Party has released a Guarantee Card on Monday as part of the campaign for the Kalaburagi City Corporation council elections.

AAP State president Prithvi Reddy, during a press conference in Kalaburagi, released the Guarantee Card comprising 15 promises that the party members will fulfil during their term if they were elected as councillors to various wards.

Mr. Reddy said that the AAP aims to provide 12,000 litres of drinking water a month for each family free and also reduce property tax for residential property.

AAP promises to make the city clean and garbage-free by introducing e-waste and plastic collection centres at the ward level. The AAP will focus on pothole-free roads, pedestrian-friendly footpaths and street lights.

Besides taking up construction of a blockage-free underground drainage system, the party will implement a rainwater harvesting system and make the city green by planting one lakh saplings in the next five years, he added.

The AAP will introduce a 24 x 7 helpline to address grievances and to make the corporation corruption-free. It will take up development of 100 parks across the city, launch citizen-friendly services and restore tourist spots to make the city a tourist destination.

Mr. Reddy said that the Guarantee Card also includes establishing quality government hospitals, government schools, weekly markets in each ward to encourage small businesses and 100 autorickshaw stands with rain-shelter.

He urged people to vote and support AAP candidates for bringing pro-people governance in the Kalaburagi City Corporation.