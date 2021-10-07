A new era of development has begun in State: CM

MYSURU

07 October 2021 18:58 IST

Bommai promises clean administration; cites ‘CM Dashboard’ as one such step

Promising to give a clean administration, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said a new era for development has begun under his regime and added that he had taken the pledge of giving an unblemished governance.

“The launch of a CM dashboard is one such measure. It has helped me to review the progress of various departments and developments digitally. All pro-people programmes will continue with the support of my entire Cabinet and MLAs besides the officials. I believe in team work,” he said in Mysuru.

In his address after the inauguration of Mysuru Dasara festivities atop the Chamundi Hills here, Mr. Bommai said Karnataka was recovering from the pandemic and the revenue shortfall that accompanied it. “While prioritising development amidst the pandemic, we are on the path of regaining financial stability,” he stated.

Besides promising to announce new projects for Mysuru with the city being one of the most admired centres, Mr. Bommai said the expansion of Mysuru airport and its upgradation to the status of an international airport are among the proposals before the government.

Referring to the work on replacement of obsolete crest gates at the KRS dam, Mr. Bommai said the work was sanctioned when he was the Minister for Water Resources. “Half of the work has been done and I have plans of inspecting the work soon. At the touch of a button, the crest gates can now be lifted, thanks to the technological interventions,” he explained.

Mr. Bommai also said 11 major irrigation canals in Mysuru region had been modernised and they include the 650-year-old Madhava Mantri canal. “These canals irrigate around 97,000 acres of land and I have the satisfaction of modernising them, including the work on developing distributary canals for the VC canal. Water from the canal can now reach the last village of Maddur taluk for irrigation.”

The Chief Minister also expressed his wish of launching a health insurance scheme on the lines of Yashaswini scheme for farmers which was introduced when S.M. Krishna was the Chief Minister. Yashaswini was one of the landmark schemes of Mr. Krishna, he said.