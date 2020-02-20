A mood of celebration over apex court’s direction

HUBBALLI/ BELAGAVI

20 February 2020

Pending demand is finally fulfilled: Pralhad Joshi

With the Supreme Court directing the Union government to issue a gazette notification on the verdict of the Mahadayi Water Disputes Tribunal (MWDT) on water allocation for the three riparian states of Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Goa, there was a mood of celebration among the activists, farmers, and leaders of the region.

They distributed sweets in Nargund, Navalgund, and in Hubballi, which have witnessed series of protests extending to several years.

Union Minister of Praliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi, Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, Industries Minister and district in charge Jagadish Shettar, former Minister and JD(S) leader Basavaraj Horatti, and others expressed happiness over the development, and said that it would pave the way for Karnataka initiating works to get its share of water.

Mr. Joshi has said that the pending demand of the people of the region had been finally fulfilled now and also thanked everyone who had fought for the cause. He has said that he had requested the Union Jal Shakti Minister for initiating necessary steps for issuing notification.

“We welcome the Supreme Court’s direction to the State government as it helps us complete irrigation projects in this region within a short time,” Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi said in Belagavi on Thursday.

“Once the permits from the appropriate authorities are obtained, we will take the next step of releasing water into the Malaprabha. Of the 13.42 tmcft available to Karnataka, 8.02 tmcft will be utilised to produce hydro power. After power generation, the water will be released back to the river. As much as 2.18 tmcft will be released from Bandora canal and 1.72 tmcft of water will be released from Kalasa canal into the Malaprabha. As much as 1.5 tmcft will be used to fill the tanks and lakes in the Mahadayi river basin,” he said.

The State will produce additional documents before the court on July 15, to stake claim for the due share of the water from the Mahadayi river, he added.