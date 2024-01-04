A Festival of Stamps’ to be held from January 5 in Bengaluru

January 04, 2024 09:00 am | Updated January 03, 2024 09:32 pm IST - Bengaluru

The 13th State Level Philatelic Exhibition, ‘KARNAPEX 2024 - A festival of Stamps’, organised by the Karnataka Postal is set to captivate stamp enthusiasts and history aficionados alike from January 5 to January 8 at Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium.

With a focus on promoting philately activities and providing a platform for philatelists to showcase their collections and compete at both state and national levels, KARNAPEX 2024 offers a promising experience for visitors. The exhibition will feature a remarkable display of approximately 690 frames, each showcasing rare and unique stamps, special covers, special cancellations and pictorial cancellations covering subjects such as history, culture, art, heritage, science, technology, flora and fauna, and wildlife.

On the first day of the fest, the focus will be on Karnataka’s History and Culture and on January 6, it will be on Science, Technology and Environment. Mental Health and Sports will take centre stage on January 7, and the exhibition will conclude with a spotlight on Women’s Empowerment on January 8.

An integral part of KARNAPEX 2024 is the release of Special Covers, each dedicated to highlighting various aspects of Karnataka’s heritage and achievements. From Mascot carried special cover to Guinness World Record Sea Shell, Karnataka@50, 100 years of Lalith Mahal, Late Dr. Puneeth Rajkumar, and Mysore Sandal Soap, the Special Covers aim to commemorate and showcase the diversity of the state.

Beyond the philatelic exhibits, the festival has organised a range of engaging activities for the public and students. Workshops on postcard writing, origami, mandala art, and envelope art. A Pop-up post office will enable attendees to send postcards to loved ones, and a unique opportunity to engage with Institutions like ISRO, NIMHANS, and Aranya Bhavan which will be setting up displays, providing insights into their contributions and achievements. Visitors will also get a chance to engage in a short conversation with poet Ruby Naaz.

The exhibition venue will host stalls for the sale of philately-related items, and various State government departments which will showcase their offerings.

