A face-shaped museum at AIISH campus in Mysuru

April 11, 2024 10:39 pm | Updated 10:39 pm IST - MYSURU

A museum in the shape of a human face is coming up at the AIISH campus in Mysuru. Reckoned to be one of a kind, the museum aims to spread awareness of vocal and auditory functions; pathological/ dysfunctional conditions, and preventive measures. The structure of the museum is ready and other works are underway.

ADVERTISEMENT

Once completed, it will emerge as a destination for study tours and also a tourist attraction. Its launch appears to have been delayed.

According to the institute, the basement of the museum representing the neck of a human being will have three floors each with a mezzanine. The floor, walls, and ceiling will have interactive display systems. The museum has been planned to give a feeling to visitors as if they are entering through the brain and coming out of the lungs, larynx and oral tract, experiencing how speech is produced, and language is encoded and decoded, the institute had stated when the project was launched a few years ago.

Also, the museum plans to give visitors the feeling of entering the ear system and getting into various parts of the human ear to reach the brain, in order to learn how one listens and understands.

Interestingly, as per the project plan, the floor of the museum will be fitted with sensors which will lead to the central nervous system through various cranial nerves. When one touches the sensor of a particular nerve end, the sensor will glow showing the path leading to the end of the nerve. The ceiling will have an audio-visual display showing the functions of the brain, the institute had said in its press release.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.