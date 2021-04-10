90 fresh cases in Hassan

Hassan

10 April 2021 19:35 IST

As many as 90 fresh cases of COVID-19 were reported in Hassan on Saturday. With that, the total number of cases increased to 30,405. One person died on the day, raising the total number of deaths to 479. So far 29,014 have recovered from the infection and 912 are under treatment. Among them, eight patients are in the intensive care unit.

Among the fresh cases 25 are from Channarayapatna taluk, seven each from Arakalgud and Belur, 12 in Arsikere, 15 in Hassan, 13 in Holenarsipur, eight in Sakleshpur and three from other districts.

District Health Officer K.M. Sathish Kumar has appealed to the public to get vaccination and follow the COVID-19 guidelines strictly.

