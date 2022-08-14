9-km national flag rally today

Special Correspondent Belagavi
August 14, 2022 20:21 IST

The Santosh Lad Foundation will organise a 9-km-long procession of the national flag in Kalghatgi town of Dharwad district on Independence Day.

The mega rally will be taken out from Dastikoppa Bridge to Galaginakatti Cross. Santosh Lad, former Minister, will participate in it.

Six grand stages will host cultural events representing both State and the Nation to be performed by 300 artists from across the State.

Over 8,000 women will carry the Poorna Kumbha. Food and refreshments have been arranged for over one lakh people. The foundation plans to set a world record for such an event, said a release.

Meanwhile the foundation has launched four online campaigns for free higher education, right to quality and free healthcare, ending evils such as gambling and a no drugs campaign.

