79 fresh cases in Hassan

15 September 2021 19:48 IST

Hassan reported 79 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. With that, the total number of cases in the district increased to 1,10,420. So far 1,344 have died due to the infection in the district.

Among the fresh cases, five were in Alur, 10 in Arkalgud, seven in Arsikere, 10 each in Belur, Channarayapatna and Holenarsipur taluks, 24 in Hassan and three in Sakleshpur taluk. As many as 514 people are under treatment in the district.

