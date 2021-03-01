73 school dropouts in Hassan this year

Hassan

01 March 2021 20:48 IST

As many as 73 children have dropped out of schools in Hassan district in the current academic year. Among them, 64 have moved to other places with their parents, six students have no interest to study, two have stopped going to school due to health issues and one is avoiding school due to a problem in the family.

The issue came up for discussion during a review meeting of Hassan Zilla Panchayat in Hassan on Monday. Deputy Director of Public Instructions K.S. Prakash said as per the survey conducted by the department 84 students dropped out of the school this year. After the teachers’ efforts, 11 returned to school, while 73 have not. “Of them, six students have no interest in studies. Their parents are also not interested in sending them to school”, he said.

ZP president Shwetha Devaraj, who presided overthe meeting, said that it was the duty of the department to ensure no child is left out of school. The teachers must convince the parents and bring them to school, she said.

In2019-20, as many as 127 students had dropped out. Among them, only 68 had returned to school.