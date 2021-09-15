67% of candidates sit for COMEDK

Bengaluru

15 September 2021 01:32 IST

Around 67% of students attended the undergraduate entrance test in both shifts held by the Consortium of Medical Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) on Tuesday.

The test was conducted in 157 cities across the country and there were no malpractices reported from any of the centres, COMEDK authorities said. The exam was held keeping in mind COVID-19 protocols, they added. COMEDK UGET is a gateway for admission to around 180 engineering courses at private engineering colleges in the State. As many as 44,741 candidates out of the 66,304 registered for the test appeared for the exam on Tuesday.

There were some hiccups reported. At Aligarh, 120 students were scheduled to take theexam, but the government authorities refused permission for the exam as an event that was to be attended by the Prime Ministerwas scheduled 1 km from the exam venue. Immediate alternative arrangements were made 10 km away. Meanwhile, at two centres at Chandigarh and Jalandhar, power was not made available by the governmental authorities and the service provider managed to ensure the smooth conduct of the exam, a release said.

The candidates said the paper was easy. Amoda Hegde, a student of Deeksha CFL College, said the paper was as per expectations. “Most of the questions were NCERT-based and were approachable. The exam was moderate because the questions were application-based and not memory-based. Physics was the easiest. Chemistry was moderate, and maths was moderate to difficult. There was no surprise element in the exam. But the paper was more calculation-oriented. COVID-19 precautions were in place and we were comfortable,” he said.

A press release issued by COMEDK stated that the provisional answer keys would be notified on September 17 along with forms for challenging the answer keys, and the final answer key made available on September 23. The score cards would be made available on the applicant login portal on September 26, the release stated.