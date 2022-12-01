66th Mahaparinirvan Divas on December 6

December 01, 2022 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Dalit Sangharsh Samiti Ikya Horata Samiti will observe the 66th Mahaparinirvan Divas of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar on the National College Grounds in Bengaluru on December 6.

Samiti leaders D.G. Sagar and Arjun Bhadre, addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi on Thursday, said that a conference will be organised on “Dalit Cultural Resistance”. And, a rally will also be taken out.

Mr. Sagar said that the secular fabric of the country is being attacked by the RSS and the BJP. “Today, hate is being propagated and the nation is being divided. We have to re-establish harmony. Progressive organisations should join hands to save the nation from the BJP, which is trying to establish a theocratic nation,” he added.

Ramabai Anandrao Teltumbde, granddaughter of Dr. Ambedkar, Tamil film director Pa. Ranjeet and eminent theatre director C. Basavalingaiah will participate in the conference.

