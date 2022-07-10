57 calls from relatives of Amarnath pilgrims received so far

All pilgrims from State are safe, says Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority

July 10, 2022 22:27 IST

In two days after the disaster due to cloudburst near Amarnath cave, the State Emergency Operation Centre has so far received 57 calls from the relatives of the pilgrims.

No pilgrim from Karnataka has been reported injured or dead in the disaster and all the pilgrims are safe, a release from the Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority stated. It also said that no new calls have been received at the centre to enquire about the well being of the pilgrims since 8.30 p.m. on Saturday.

The centre is also in touch with the pilgrims groups and all of them are safe. The KSDMA Commissioner Manoj Ranjan said that with all efforts being made to restore the yatra by the government agencies, it was up to the pilgrims to continue with the yatra or return.

There are around 250 pilgrims from the State who are currently undertaking the Amarnath yatra, and they belong to Ramanagaram, Bengaluru Rural and Urban districts, Mandya, Shivamogga and Dakshina Kannada districts.