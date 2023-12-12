400 delegates for 36th annual conference of Hubballi branch of SIRC of ICAI starting Friday

December 12, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Around 400 delegates from across Karnataka and other Southern States are expected to participate in the 36th annual conference of the Hubballi branch of SIRC of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) to be held in Hubballi on Friday and Saturday.

Addressing presspersons in Hubballi on Wednesday, chairman of the Hubballi branch of SIRC of ICAI Mallikarjun Pise and chairman of the Conference Committee Channaveer Mungarwadi said that the annual conference with the theme Avirat (With continuous effort one can attain control over the mind) will be oragnised at the Sawai Gandharva Hall in Hubballi.

Lectures and deliberations will be organised through nine technical sessions during the two-day conference, which will be inaugurated by Principal District Judge and chief administrator of Sri Siddharoodh Swami Mutt Trust Committee K.G. Shanthi at 9.30 a.m. on Friday, Mr. Pise said.

Central Council member of ICAI Cotha S. Srinivas and chairman of SIRC of ICAI, Chennai, Pannaraj S. will be guests of honour for the inaugural ceremony.

He said that issues such as how to face litigation under GST Act and Faceless Appeals under Income Tax Act 1961 will be discussed along with recent amendments related to Charitable Trust and Exemptions and Audit Reports in Form 10 B and 10 BB.

Private Limited Companies Privileges and Exemptions and Audit provisions and comprehensive reporting with audit trial (Edit Log) will also be narrated to the members, he said.

Convenor of Conference committee Gulab Chajed, secretary of the Hubballi branch Dhanapal J. Munnoli, senior chartered accountant Y.M. Khatavkar spoke about the various arrangements made for hosting the annual conference.

Sessions

During the technical sessions, chartered accountants Srinivas Cotha and Pannaraj S. will speak on the need for Peer Reviewing of the Audit work done by the auditors to ensure that the auditing standards are being implemented.

Chartered accountants Anwesh Shetty from Mangaluru, Srinivasan Patanjali from Chennai, Hari Agarwal from Hyderabad, K. Gururaj Acharya from Bengaluru and Chaitanya from Tirupati will speak on fast-changing technology and the impact of digitalisation on the CA profession.

V. Pattabhi Ram from Chennai and Dungar Chand Jain from Madurai will address the members on the subjects of Technology usage in CA Profession and utilising Chat GPT.

Ameet G. Sattur will provide health tips to chartered accountants.

