3,624 complete course at Belagavi Airmen Training School

BELAGAVI:

17 January 2021 09:37 IST

Air Vice-Marshal Vivek Pillai reviews the parade and presents trophies to the meritorious trainees

As many as 3,624 trainees of the Airmen Training School, Belagavi, have successfully completed their basic training. They were sent off at the passing out parade at the ATS in Sambra on Saturday.

Air Vice-Marshal Vivek Pillai, Command Technical Training Officer of the Bengaluru-based HQ Training Command was the Chief Guest for the occasion. He reviewed the parade and presented trophies to the meritorious trainees. Among others, trainee Gagan Sisodia was adjudged the Best in General Service Training, Amit Singh Bhaduriya Best in Academics, Virendra Choudhary Best Marksman and Vineet Kumar emerged as “Overall First in Order of Merit”.

Mr. Pillai stressed upon the importance of precautions to be adhered to fight against COVID-19. He reiterated that they must continue to be careful about their personal hygiene and social distancing in their trade training phase also. He stressed that learning was a continuous process and one should keep abreast of the fast-paced technological environment, which shaped the Air Force on a regular basis. He emphasised on the need to develop professional skills by maintaining a steep learning curve during different stages of training.

Advertising

Advertising

All ab initio airmen trainees had undergone rigorous basic phase training at the Basic Training Institute and evolved as air warriors on completion of the training. During the 24 weeks of training they were imparted general service training to help them develop an all round personality in the finest traditions of the IAF, said a release.