30-year-old man dies in an electric accident in Hebbal district of Karnataka

May 15, 2022 12:14 IST

BESCOM has said that it was a fatal and non-departmental accident which took place because of an illegally drawn wire to an advertisement hoarding by a private advertising agency

A 30-year-old man lost his life on Saturday night after coming in contact with a live electrical wire near the Hebbal Police Station bus stand. Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) has said that it was a fatal and non-departmental accident which took place because of an illegally drawn wire to an advertisement hoarding by a private advertising agency.

“The electrical accident occurred at 9:40 p.m. after he touched the metal part of the bus shelter”, BESCOM officials said. The Executive Engineer, Assistant Executive Engineer and Section officer of the Hebbal division of BESCOM who visited the spot after the accident, found an unauthorised extension of Low Tension (LT) power through aluminium OH wire which was drawn by a private advertising agency. The power for the hoarding which was put up on the bus stand was also illegally drawn from the pole, the officials have said.

“The power installation for the advertising agency was disconnected in December 2020 itself, after the consumer failed to pay the outstanding bill. The bill amount was adjusted from the depos and power was disconnected, but unauthorized power was drawn from the pole by the agency recently,” BESCOM said in a release. A senior official also said that the vigilance wing of the company will also be filing a complaint against the private advertising agency for illegally drawing the power line.

The victim’s body was shifted to B. R. Ambedkar Medical College Hospital after the accident. A case was also registered at the Hebbal Police Station.