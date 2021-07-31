2nd dose of vaccination must to enter Chamarajanagar from Kerala

A file photo of Chamarajnagar Deputy Commissioner M.R. Ravi (right) with Wayanad District Collector Adila Abdulla at Moolehole border checkpost in connection with plans to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

MYSURU

31 July 2021 17:30 IST

Directive follows a surge in COVID-19 cases in Kerala

Authorities in Chamarajanagar have made it mandatory for people entering the district from Kerala to have taken both the doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

Alternatively, they should produce a RT-PCR negative report without which entry will be barred.

This is due to the surge in COVID-19 cases in Kerala and a directive by the State government authorising local authorities to take all additional measures they deem fit to curb the spread of the pandemic.

Chamarajanagar district has two checkpoints with Kerala where staff have been apprised about the new regulation.

The new regulation will come into effect on August 1, according to the Deputy Commissioner M.R. Ravi who visited Moolehole checkpost on July 31.

In view of high traffic movement between Chamarajanagar and Kerala, drivers operating the vehicles have to compulsorily display the RT-PCR negative report once in 15 days. Otherwise, they will be subjected to Rapid Antigen Test at the border, and will be allowed to proceed only if they test negative.

The district has six checkpoints with neighbouring States – two with Kerala and four with Tamil Nadu. The new guidelines will be applicable only at the two checkposts on the Kerala border.

“We will keep a tab on the situation in Tamil Nadu and take a decision on additional regulations if need be,” said Mr. Ravi.

At a meeting with revenue, health and police officials, he took stock of the preparedness to deal with any surge in COVID-19 cases in Chamarajanagar. Besides the movements of goods vehicles, there is significant interaction of people in the border villages with neighbouring States on a regular basis. Hence, the vaccination drive will be intensified to cover all villages in Chamarajanagar district along the border with Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

In view of the increase in footfall of tourists, the district administration has directed the local staff to ensure compliance with Covid Appropriate Behaviour (CAB), including maintaining social distancing, avoiding crowded places and temperature check at tourist spots.