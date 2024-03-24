29,929 students to write SSLC exam in Dharwad from today

March 24, 2024 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - Belagavi

The Dharwad district administration and the Department of Education have made arrangements for the smooth conduct of SSLC examination scheduled to begin on Monday.

A total of 29,929 candidates are expected to appear for the examination to be conducted till April 6.

Dharwad City has 34 examination centres, Dharwad Rural 16, Hubballi 34, Hubballi Rural 13, Kalghatgi eight, Kundgol seven and Navalgund has nine centres.

ADVERTISEMENT

All examination centres have been directed to install CCTV cameras to ensure continuous vigilance during the examination. The process will be webcast from the Block Education Office.

The Deputy Commissioner has clamped prohibitory orders under CrSection 144 of Cr.PC in and around the examination centres. All shops, including photocopy centres, within 200 metre radius of the centres will remain closed during the examination hours in both urban and rural areas.

Policemen will be deployed in the examination centres. Flying squads will be doing the rounds in the district.

Free bus travel facility has been made available for candidates appearing for the examination. The candidates have to show their exam hall ticket to avail themselves of free bus ride. After the examination, free meals will be provided to the candidates, said a release.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.