29,018 to receive degrees at 100th UoM convocation

Vice-Chancellor of University of Mysore G. Hemantha Kumar giving details of the centenary convocation at a press conference in Mysuru on Friday. He is flanked by Registrar (Evaluation) K.M. Mahadevan (left) and Registrar (Administration) R. Shivappa.

MYSURU

17 October 2020 02:44 IST

Prime Minister Modi will make a virtual address on October 19

A total of 29,018 candidates will be conferred with different degrees on the occasion of University of Mysore’s centenary convocation to be virtually addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 19.

Though only 30 students with a distinction of bagging gold medals and prizes had been identified to receive their certificates during the convocation in view of the restrictions in entry into Crawford Hall, a ceremony to present the degrees will be held in the afternoon at the same venue to give away the degree certificates to all the students in groups of 25 each.

Since it is centenary convocation, the varsity has made arrangements for all the students to receive their degree certificates in person, said Vice Chancellor of University of Mysore G. Hemanth Kumar while briefing reporters on details of the arrangements made for the convocation.

Advertising

Advertising

Limited entry

However, parents and other well-wishers of the candidates will not be allowed inside Crawford Hall. Arrangements have been made for others including teachers, students and parents to watch the proceedings on digital screens to be put up at Senate Bhavan, Vignana Bhavan and Centenary Hall.

Governor Vajubhai Vala and Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Higher Education C.N. Ashwath Narayana, who is also the pro-chancellor, will participate. “Only 100 people will be permitted inside Crawford Hall including the University Academic Council members.” Mr. Kumar said.

Delayed event

Though the convocation was originally scheduled to be held in March this year, it had to be put off due to COVID-19 pandemic.

For the first time in the university’s history, the country’s Prime Minister will address the convocation. The university’s first convocation was also addressed on October 19 in 1918 by then ruler of Mysore Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, Prof. Kumar said referring to the co-incidence of the centenary convocation also falling on October 19, but in 2020.

The centenary convocation will begin at 10.30 a.m. and the Prime Minister’s address will be held between 11.15 a.m. and 11.40 a.m. The proceedings of the centenary convocation can be watched virtually on University of Mysore’s official website https://uni-mysore-ac.in, uomlive the YouTube channel and UoM’s Facebook page.

Women will outnumber men in receiving degrees during the centenary convocation of the university.

While 18,344 recipients of degrees are women, accounting for 62.21%, men will receive 10,674, which is 36.78% of the total 29,018 degrees.

Of the total 20,393 undergraduate degrees to be given away, women will receive as many as 13,598 against the 6,795 to be received by men. As far as PG degrees are concerned, women will receive as many as 4,482 of 7,971 while men will receive 3,489.

However, men outnumbered women when it came to PhDs. Out of the total 654 PhDs, men will receive 390 and women 264.

When it comes to medals and cash prizes, women accounted for 156 out of the total 230 candidates entitled for 392 medals and 198 cash prizes.