Karnataka

283 candidates write CET seeking admission for UPSC coaching course in Central University

Staff Reporter KALABURAGI August 03, 2022 23:13 IST
Updated: August 03, 2022 23:13 IST

As many as 283 students from different parts of the State appeared for the Common Entrance Test on Sunday seeking admission to Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examinations conducted by Dr. Ambedkar Centre of Excellence (DACE) at the Central University of Karnataka (CUK).

As per the information provided by the CUK authorities, as many as 563 candidates from different parts of the country had applied and 283, most of them from Kalyana Karnataka, appeared for the exam. The total seats available were 100.

The CUK had recently established the DACE at its campus for quality coaching for UPSC examination to Scheduled Caste candidates for free. The duration of the course is one year. The Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has released Rs. 75 crores for this.  Those selected would get food and accommodation at the CUK campus free.

CUK Vice-Chancellor Battu Satyanarayana appointed Sangamesh as Program Coordinator and Raghavaiah and Babu N. as nodal officer and assistant nodal officer respectively.

