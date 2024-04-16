28 candidates from Karnataka clear civil services exams of 2023

April 16, 2024 10:18 pm | Updated 10:20 pm IST - Bengaluru

As many as 28 candidates from Karnataka managed to clear Civil Services (Mains) Examination-2023 and Soubhagya S. Beelagimath has emerged the State topper with 101 All India Rank (AIR). The Union Public Service Commission announced the 2023 results on Tuesday. A total of 1,016 candidates have been recommended for appointment by the UPSC.

ADVERTISEMENT

An agriculture science graduate, Ms. Soubhagya from Davangere studied at Agriculture University, Dharwad. She cleared CSE in her second attempt without going to coaching classes. Her father runs a plants nursery in Davangere, while her mother is a homemaker.

“In the first attempt, I was not able to pass even the preliminary exam. However, with more effort in the second attempt, I managed to get this rank. For this rank, I may get an Indian Police Service posting. But my dream is to become an Indian Administrative Service officer. At the same time, I have cleared the Indian Forest Service mains examination and am looking ahead to the viva. I plan to take CSE again to improve my ranking,” Ms. Soubhagya said.

Nagendra Babu Kumar has got AIR 160. Senior IAS officer from the State’s cadre Rakesh Singh’s daughter Sanskriti Singh has secured an AIR of 366. Yashswini R., daughter of Pramila who is a section officer of Rural Development Department, has secured an AIR of 379. Visually challenged K.T. Meghna, already working as an Indian Information Service officer, has secured an AIR of 721.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.