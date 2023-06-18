ADVERTISEMENT

24 properties sitting on rajakaluves at private layout in Munnekolalu: BBMP

June 18, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - Bengaluru 

There are a total of 571 survey numbers where encroachments have been identified

Shreyas H.S.

The BBMP has taken up a demolition drive against the encroachment of the rajakaluve at Spice Garden Layout, near Marathahalli, in Mahadevapura zone, in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Bengaluru 

As many as 24 different properties have been marked for stormwater drain encroachment at Spice Garden Layout at Munnekolalu in Mahadevapura zone by Revenue Department officials where Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) was stopped from carrying out a demolition drive. 

The residents had secured a stay order from the High Court (HC) which the BBMP learnt just when they landed at the private layout on Saturday morning. Tushar Giri Nath, Chief Commissioner, BBMP said the civic body was oblivious to the stay order secured by the residents. There are about 24 properties sitting on rajakaluves and the tahsildar had passed an order for razing structures. 

Mr. Giri Nath said these structures come under single survey numbers and in many cases in the city, multiple properties come under a single survey number. There are a total of 571 survey numbers where encroachments have been identified. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

There may be such cases in other survey numbers too which the legal team will look into and find a solution. The civic body is committed to raze the structures as flooding is a major concern in Mahadevpura, a tech corridor, officials said. 

A BBMP official said Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister D.K. Shivakumar has given stern directions to the BBMP not to show any mercy on any encroachers, including real estate giants. . 

The official further alleged that private layouts in Mahadevpura, including Rainbow Drive layout, are big encroachers of drains, but in all the cases BBMP could not demolish a single structure due to court stays.  

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US