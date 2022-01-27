2022 Republic Day: Judge in Ambedkar portrait controversy pleads innocence

KALABURAGI

27 January 2022 19:02 IST

Principal District and Sessions Judge Mallikarjuna Gouda dismissed the allegation that he had got portrait of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar removed

In response to the widespread condemnation of the removal of a portrait of Dr B.R. Ambedkar from the dais during the Republic Day celebrations in the premises of the district court in Raichur on January 26, Principal District and Sessions Judge Mallikarjuna Gouda dismissed the allegation that he had told his subordinates to remove the portrait.

In a note released on January 27, Mr. Gouda termed the allegations as ‘propaganda’ against him with the suppression of facts and appealed to people not to believe in it.

“A few advocates approached me and demanded placement of the portrait of Dr. Ambedkar beside that of Mahatma Gandhi [during the celebration of Republic Day as per the government order]. I told them that the High Court Registrar had informed us in our Leaders Group that the government was before the full bench [of the High Court] and asked us to wait till the decision was made on the matter and requested them not to force me... We later hoisted the national flag. I have not seen anybody placing Dr. B.R. Ambedkar portrait and removing it. Hiding this fact, [some people] propagated that I had made the removal of Dr B.R. Ambedkar portrait as a precondition to hoist the flag,” Mr. Gouda said.

Claiming to have a lot of respect for Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, he said that he had, during the Republic Day celebrations every year, appealed to people to follow the thoughts and ideals of the great personality.

“There is no question of disrespect to such a great personality. I don’t know why this misinformation about me is spread. The propaganda is false and I request the people not to believe it,” Mr. Gouda said.