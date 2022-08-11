Karnataka

2,000 students participate in Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav march

The Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav rally under way in Kalaburagi on August 11, 2022. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI
Staff Reporter KALABURAGI August 11, 2022 22:56 IST
Updated: August 11, 2022 22:56 IST

Kalaburagi city on Thursday wore a festive look as students from various schools dressed up as freedom fighters and national leaders gathered at Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel Chowk to participate in a march to mark 75th anniversary of Independence Day celebrations as a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Deputy Commissioner Yeshwant Gurukar released tricolour balloons and flagged off the march. Nearly 2,000 students participated in the 2 km march that culminated at Jagat Circle.

Traditional folk dance forms by students dressed in Banjara attire enthralled the audience during the march. Additional Commissioner of Public Instruction Garima Panwar danced to the tunes of Banjara traditional songs with them.

Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Girish Badole, DDPI Sakreppa Gowda Biradar, and Karnataka State Government Employees Association Raju Lengti and teachers of various schools participated in the march.

