20 years’ RI for rape

Hassan

15 September 2021 19:11 IST

A Shivamogga court has convicted a person accused of raping a minor girl and sentenced him to 20 years rigorous imprisonment, besides a penalty of ₹50,000.

Barkat alias Mohammed Gous Peer of Tipu Nagar in Shivamogga city, the convicted, had raped a nine-year-old on May 11, 2019. Shivamogga Women Police had registered the case under the POCSO Act. B.K. Latha, a PSI, had filed the chargesheet after the investigation.

The Additional District and Sessions Judge, on Tuesday, pronounced the judgment, according to a press release issued by Superintendent of Police B.M. Laxmi Prasad.

Advertising

Advertising

On failing to pay the penalty, he would have to serve six months of simple imprisonment. Of the penalty, ₹48,000 would be paid to the victim.