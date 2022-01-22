1,999 fresh cases in Hassan

The Shivamogga district expert panel on COVID-19 held a meeting on Thursday. Deputy Commissioner R. Selvamani chaired the meeting.

22 January 2022 03:03 IST

Hassan reported 1,999 fresh cases of COVID-19 and one death due to the infection on Friday. The total number of active cases increased to 8,900 and deaths went up to 1,390. Of the infected people under treatment, 12 are in ICUs. As many as 1,198 people were discharged from the hospitals on the day.

Among the fresh cases the highest of 946 were reported in Hassan taluk. Alur reported 63, Arkalgud 119, Arasikere 219, Belur 157, Channarayapatna 195, Holenarasipur 239 and Sakaleshpur reported 61.

The district administration has declared holidays for schools (up to Class 9) in Hassan, Alur and Channarayapatna taluks up to January 23 due to the increase in number of cases.

In Shivamogga

Shivamogga reported 525 fresh cases of COVID-19 and one death due to the infection on Friday. The total number of active cases has gone up to 2,300. Among the active cases, 2,164 are in home isolation, 32 are under treatment at dedicated COVID Health Centres, 49 are at designated COVID Hospitals, 20 are in private hospitals.

Of the fresh cases, 239 were reported in Shivamogga taluk, 138 in Bhadravati, 44 in Thirthahalli, 23 in Shikaripur, 29 in Sagar, 18 in Hosanagar, 27 in Soraba and seven more cases were from other districts.

So far, 1,076 people have died due to the infection in the district.