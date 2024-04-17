ADVERTISEMENT

₹17.98 crore seized in Dharwad raid, confirm authorities

April 17, 2024 11:29 pm | Updated 11:29 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

The raid by Excise Department officials in Dharwad on Tuesday night has led to a huge cash haul amounting to ₹17.98 crore, authorities have confirmed.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Tuesday, based on a tip-off, officials of the Excise Department raided a flat at Arna Apartment in Dharwad but found huge cash instead. They, in turn, alerted the election flying squad. The squad, after finding cash over ₹10 lakh, alerted Income Tax sleuths.

The IT sleuths took up investigation and subsequently, after counting, found currency notes running into ₹17,98,03,100, a release from the office of the Election Returning Officer said.

The IT officials have registered a case. They have also initiated action against Basavaraj Dattannavar, an accountant working for a contractor firm. Further investigation is on, the release said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US