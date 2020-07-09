17 BBMP personnel infected

Bengaluru

09 July 2020 01:12 IST

As many as 17 personnel of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) have tested positive for COVID-19 so far. Mayor M. Goutham Kumar and his family are under quarantine after his personal assistant tested positive a couple of days ago.

Recently, the personal assistant of Special Commissioner (Health and Solid Waste Management) D. Randeep and driver of Chief Health Officer (Clinical) Nirmala Buggi also tested positive.

With many cases being reported, the BBMP has now restricted entry of the public in its head office. An order in this regard was issued by BBMP Commissioner B.H. Anil Kumar recently.

The Commissioner has stated that the civic body had taken all steps for the safety of its personnel. However, with the number of cases increasing, many BBMP officials remain anxious.

Shivajinagar hospital to be ready in 10 daysMeanwhile, the BBMP building on Broadway Road, Shivajinagar, which is being developed as a full-fledged COVID-19 hospital, will be functional in another 10 days, said Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar.

Inspecting the facilities here on Wednesday, he said Infosys Foundation is providing necessary infrastructure for the hospital at a cost of ₹30 crore.

According to a release, initially, the hospital will have 180 beds with high flow oxygen lines. These beds can be converted into ventilator facilities if need be, and 30 ventilators will be provided. The hospital will have neuro-surgery OT, Cardio OT, and CT scan facilities, the Minister added.

Dr. Sudhakar also visited Bowring and Lady Curzon hospital and inspected the treatment facilities. He later interacted with the patients through video conference.