₹1.67 crore hundi collection at M.M. Hills temple

Mysuru

27 November 2021 18:57 IST

The Male Mahadeshwara Temple at M.M. Hills has recorded a collection of ₹1.67 crore by way of donation and contribution during the last four weeks.

The counting, which commenced on Friday morning, continued through the night and the total contribution of the devotees was pegged at ₹1, 67,07,270. In addition, the hundi also yielded 55 gm of gold and 2.05 gm of silver.

The temple has seen a steady increase in the number of devotees and the last count of the hundi was in October.

Advertising

Advertising