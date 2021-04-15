155 fresh cases in Hassan

Hassan

15 April 2021 19:36 IST

As many as 155 fresh cases of COVID-19 were reported in Hassan on Thursday, increasing the total number of cases to 31,138. Among the infected 1,232 are under treatment, while 29,421 have recovered so far. Since the last year, 485 people have died due to the infection in the district. At present 16 are in the intensive care unit.

Among the fresh cases, the highest of 70 has been reported in Hassan taluk, followed by 32 in Arsikere taluk, 23 in Sakleshpur, 13 in Channarayapatna, six in Arkalgud, and four in Holenarsipur.

District Health Officer K.M. Sathish Kumar has appealed to all those aged above 45 years to get vaccinated, assuring them that there would not be any side-effects. He also asked the public to maintain social distance and wear face masks to avoid the spread of the infection.

