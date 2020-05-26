15 fresh cases in Yadgir district

Deputy Commissioner M. Kurma Rao during his visit to an institutional quarantine centre in Shahapur of Yadgir district on Monday.

YADGIR

26 May 2020 06:23 IST

As many as 15 persons, who returned from Maharashtra on May 12, tested positive on Monday. Health Department officers collected samples from them at the institutional quarantine centres where they were kept under observation soon after they returned.

According to information provided by the district administration, the details of patients are as follows: P-2,113, a three-year-old girl from Laxmipur Tanda, P-2,114, a 33-year-old male and P-2,116, a 17-year-old female from Mogdampur Tanda, P-2,120, a 20-year-old female, P-2,121, a three-year-old boy, P-2,123, a 25-year-old female, P-2,124, a 30-year-old male, P-2,126, a 22-year-old female, P-2,127 a 20-year-old female and P-2,128, a 22-year-old male from Yargol Tanda, P-2,115, a 25-year-old male from Thanagundi Tanda, P-2,117, a 22-year-old female and P-2,118, a five-year-old male from Yalasatti village, P-2,122, a 22-year-old female from Allipur Tanda and P-2,125, a 22-year-old female from Soudagar Tanda.

Yadgir district was under green zone and the district administration sealed all its borders with Raichur and Kalaburagi districts and also Andhra Pradesh, and took all available preventive measures to stop the spread of COVID-19 virus.

Advertising

Advertising

However, the number of positive cases is slowly rising after migrant workers started returning to the district from various places in Maharashtra, including Mumbai, Pune and Solapur. All 126 positive patients in the district have been shifted to the designated hospital.

It may be recalled that two cases were reported on May 12 followed by three cases on May 17, six cases on May 18, one each case on May 19 and 20, 72 cases on May 23, 24 on May 24 and 15 cases on Monday. The district administration has kept all returnees at the 223 institutional quarantine centres established in the district. So far, a total 14,648 people have been kept in such centres.

Health Department officials collected samples from 8,233 people, of which 126 turned positive, 3,163 negative and reports for 4,944 samples are pending.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner M. Kurma Rao visited various institutional quarantine centres and inspected the facilities to be provided for people coming from other States.

He visited a COVID-19 care centre at the women’s hostel attached to the Agriculture College campus at Bhimarayanagudi in Shahapur taluk, a quarantine centre at Bapurgouda Nagar in Shahapur city, a residential school run by the Social Welfare Department and a BCM hostel at Kannyekollur village in Shahapur taluk.