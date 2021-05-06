1,348 fresh cases in Hassan

Hassan

06 May 2021 16:19 IST

Hassan district reported 1,348 fresh cases of COVID-19 and nine more deaths on Thursday. With that, the total number of cases rose to 48,043 and the death toll increased to 640. The number of active cases crossed 11,000.

So far 36,973 have recovered and 11,430 are under treatment. Among those under treatment, 96 are in the intensive care unit. Of the dead five are from Channarayapatna taluk, three from Hassan and one from Sakleshpur.

Of the fresh cases, 559 are from Hassan taluk, 171 from Belur, 130 from Arkalgud, 120 from Alur, 139 from Sakleshpur, 90 from Arsikere, 78 from Channarayapatna, 55 from Holenarsipur and six are from other districts.

Oxygen supply

With the increase in the number of active cases, Hassan district administration is finding it difficult to manage oxygen supply. Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences has an oxygen plant with the capacity to store 13kl of medical oxygen. It gets the supply from Bengaluru. Besides that, the taluk hospitals and private hospitals require around 650 bulk cylinders of oxygen a day.

“Right now we are getting 480 cylinders in Hassan from a private supplier. I held a meeting with representatives of hospitals to make use of oxygen judiciously”, R. Girish, Deputy Commissioner of Hassan, told media on Thursday.

The doctors had to take decisions considering the quantity of oxygen supply. “Ventilators and HFNC consume a high quantity of medical oxygen. There are cases where patients are put on ventilators, which are not required, given their condition. We have to manage within the supply available”, he said.