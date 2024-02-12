13 more KFD cases reported in Karnataka on February 12

February 12, 2024 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - Shivamogga

The number of KFD cases has been increasing. On Monday, 13 fresh cases were reported in Karnataka. Of them, seven were reported in Chikkamagaluru district and six in Shivamogga district. With that, the number of cases reported since January 1 increased to 89.

According to the bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department, so far, 63 people have been discharged from hospitals and 24 are under treatment. So far, two people, one each from Shivamogga and Chikkamagaluru died due to the infection.

Since January 1, Uttara Kannada district has reported 38 cases, of which 36 recovered and two are under treatment. In Shivamogga, 32 cases were reported, and among them, 21 recovered and 10 are under treatment. One person died. In Chikkamagaluru, so far, 19 cases have been reported, and among the six recovered, 12 are under treatment. One person died.

Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dinesh Gundu Rao has instructed the officials to admit all positive cases to the hospital for treatment. He has also appealed to the public in the affected areas to be cautious about the spread of the disease. He asked the people to consult the doctors immediately if they developed symptoms of KFD.

Common symptoms of the disease are — high fever, redness in the eyes, and body pain. It spreads through tick bites in forest areas.

