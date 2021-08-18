13 arrested in honey-trap case

Hassan

18 August 2021 17:03 IST

Chikkamagaluru police have arrested 13 people including six women on charges of involvement in a honey-trap case. The accused had extorted money from a person after threatening him of tarnishing his image in public by making objectionable videos viral.

Chikkamagaluru SP Akshay M. Hakay, in a press release issued on Tuesday, said one of the accused had contacted the complainant seeking financial help for medical treatment of her relative on August 10. Because the woman who called him was familiar, the complainant responded positively. He was asked to deliver cash at a house.

When he went to give money with a friend, a gang of five people locked them up. The accused took photos and videos of the complainant after forcing him to pose for the camera with women, who were also part of the racket. Later they took them out and forced them to give money after drawing money from their accounts. The accused had demanded ₹20 lakh from the complainant not to make the video clips viral.

Advertising

Advertising

Acting upon the complaint, the police arrested 13 people and seized ₹40,670 in cash, three cars, an autorickshaw, a two-wheeler, 17 cellphones and 24 sim cards from them. The police received a similar complaint from another person on August 14. The accused took ₹75,000 from him as well.