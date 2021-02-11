12.1 lakh tonnes of paddy to be procured

11 February 2021 23:48 IST

A State Cabinet sub-committee on fixing support prices for farm commodities in principle approved procurement of 12.1 lakh tonnes of paddy, four lakh tonnes of ragi, and one lakh tonne of white jowar.

The sub-committee, headed by Transport Minister Laxman Savadi, met and said the Centre approved a petition given by the State government seeking increase in the quantity of procurement of commodities. The committee approved an increased quantity of procurement commodities.

The minimum support price for paddy (common) and paddy (A grade) has been fixed at ₹1,868 and ₹1,888 per quintal, respectively. The MSP for white jowar and white jowar (Maldandi) has been fixed at ₹2,620 and ₹2,640, respectively, he said.

The MSP for ragi, toor, groundnut, and oil seeds has been fixed at ₹3,295, ₹6,000, ₹5,100, and ₹5,275 per quintal, respectively, said an official release.

The minimum paddy procurement has been fixed at 25 quintals per acre and there is no maximum limit.